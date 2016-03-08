Transfer domino starts as Jorginho joins Chelsea: how it involves Pogba, Pjanic and SMS
12 July at 21:45With Napoli star Jorginho who is set to join Chelsea after coming close to reaching an agreement with Manchester City, Pep Guardiola is now thinking of splashing money on Juventus regista Miralem Pjanic who had been previously linked with Barcelona.
Pjanic was one of Juventus’ key man for the win of the club’s 7th successive Serie A title last season and Calciomercato.com has exclusively understood that neither the player nor the club want to part ways. Juve are also preparing a new contract for Pjanic.
Manchester City have only one option to mess up Juventus’ plans. An offer in the region of € 80/90 million, in fact, could make Juventus change their mind about the future of the former Roma star.
According to La Repubblica Juventus have never lost their faith in welcoming Paul Pogba back to the club and should Pjanic leave Juve, the Old Lady would pounce back on the France star trying to sign him for Manchester United for €70/80 million.
Real Madrid are also reported to be monitoring the situation of Pogba with Manchester United that with a huge income could make their move to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio.
SARRI AND JORGINHO TO CHELSEA - LIVE UPDATES LIVE
CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRANSFER NEWS
Go to comments