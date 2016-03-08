Transfer domino with Neymar and Griezmann could see Dybala leave Juve

21 March at 21:05
A ​plot ready to upset the upcoming transfer market. Real Madrid are getting ready for an important summer, as the club is expecting to spend a lot of money.

In fact, the Bernabeu side's plan to return to glory could have a domino effect on Juventus. In particular, Paolo Dybala seems to be the main suspect, as the Argentine is liked by big clubs in Spain and England, as well as Inter in Italy.

As reported by Tuttosport, Real Madrid are confident that they can land Eden Hazard, while also looking at the likes of Neymar and Mbappe. Should Real make a move for Neymar, then PSG already has a replacement in mind: Griezmann.

Then, Atletico Madrid would have to find a new striker, and could use the money received from Griezmann (roughly €100m) to invest in Dybala, who is on their radar.

