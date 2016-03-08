Transfer market domino effect: New Man Utd arrival can push Pogba to Juve

Christian Eriksen's contract with Tottenham expires at the end of the season and the Danish midfielder appears to be a target for many teams across Europe, with Manchester United and Juventus being on the list of suitors.



However, as reported by the Telegraph, the English side are in advantage in the race for the midfield star and are ready to deal directly with the player's agent to sign him on a free transfer next summer.



This turn of events could still lead to interesting developments on the Juventus transfer market front, as the Bianconeri have been dreaming of a return of Paul Pogba to the Allianz Stadium for some time now and the arrival of Eriksen at the Old Trafford could make the Red Devils consider selling the Frenchman next summer.