New contacts between Marotta and Conte

Antonio Conte, Beppe Marotta, foto sito Lega Serie A
31 January at 18:20
“I didn’t receive any offer from Italy”, last night Antonio Conte denied reports linking him with a summer move to Inter where Beppe Marotta would be open to reuniting with the former Juventus and Chelsea boss.

Repubblica, however, insists that the Italian tactician is on top of Marotta’s shortlist to replace Luciano Spalletti.

The future of the current Inter boss has not been decided yet but several reports claim Spalletti could lose his job at Inter if he fails to win or at least come close to winning – at least one trophy this season.

The Serie A giants face Lazio in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals tonight and are still in the race to win the Europa League after being eliminated from the Champions League group stage.

The strong relationship between Conte and Marotta is something that should concern Spalletti and his future at the club. His contract with the Nerazzurri expires in 2021 but the shadow of Antonio Conte is getting bigger and darker.
 

