Transfer news: AC Milan and Arsenal battle for expiring winger

According to what has been reported by A Bola, AC Milan, Arsenal and Watford are all watching, very closely, Porto's Algerian winger Yacine Brahimi. Brahimi's contract with the Portuguese League side expires in the summer of 2019 and therefore the Algerian is available on a free transfer.AC Milan view Brahimi as possibily the final piece of the puzzle required to elevate the attack-force to Champions League quality; whilst Arsenal look at Brahimi as a potential replacement for Welbeck and Mkhitaryan who are not getting any younger.Finally, Watford could move for Brahimi in the case that Gerard Deulofeu leaves the club; the Spaniard having been linked with a shock return to Milan over the January just been.

