Transfer News: AC Milan consider move for Giampaolo's pupil Torreira
11 June at 10:30AC Milan are ready to announce the arrival of Marco Giampaolo on their bench and Frederic Massara for the sporting director role. After that, the Rossoneri will finally be able to operate on the market and start forming the new team and will look to satisfy the demands of their new coach.
As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, the latest idea to reinforce the team is Lucas Torreira from Arsenal, a very welcome profile for Giampaolo, under whom the player exploded for Sampdoria and earned a move to England.
At the moment, the midfield has not considered a return to Italy and has a contract at the Emirates Stadium until 2023 but it is a hypothesis that could become more concrete in the coming weeks, especially if Milan should generate some funds from sales.
The Uruguayan featured in 50 matches across all competitions in his first season at Arsenal, scoring 2 goals and assisting another 5 in the process.
Go to comments