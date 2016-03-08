Transfer news: AC Milan defender heading for exit?

According to what was reported by Sky Sports yesterday evening, AC Milan defender Cristian Zapata is a wanted man - with Fenerbahce reportedly interested in signing the Colombian centre-back.Fenerbahce would have offered Zapata a two-and-a-half-year deal, earning the same money as he does in Milan and offering him an exciting chance to play in a new league.Zapata's contract with AC Milan expires in the summer and it is reported that the Milan management have no intention of offering him a new deal. Therefore, the club could choose to sell him in January and avoid letting him leave for nothing in the summer.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.