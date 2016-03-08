Transfer news: AC Milan defender heading for exit?

22 January at 10:00
According to what was reported by Sky Sports yesterday evening, AC Milan defender Cristian Zapata is a wanted man - with Fenerbahce reportedly interested in signing the Colombian centre-back.

Fenerbahce would have offered Zapata a two-and-a-half-year deal, earning the same money as he does in Milan and offering him an exciting chance to play in a new league.

Zapata's contract with AC Milan expires in the summer and it is reported that the Milan management have no intention of offering him a new deal. Therefore, the club could choose to sell him in January and avoid letting him leave for nothing in the summer.

