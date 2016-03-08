Transfer news: AC Milan midfielder set to leave for Genoa in the summer

03 February at 14:30
AC Milan midfielder Andrea Bertolacci would have refused all proposals to see him leave AC Milan in the final days of the January transfer window. 

Bertolacci would like to remain with Milan until the natural expiry of his contract, which comes with the summer. When July hits, Bertolacci will likely return to Genoa for a third spell - that being his preferred next destination.

