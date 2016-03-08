Transfer News: AC Milan working on a Mister X to reinforce the attack?

AC Milan are still looking to reinforce the attack. The Rossoneri management has not lost hope to bring another player in these last hours of the January market and continue to work on this matter.



Yannick Ferreira Carrasco seems to be a remote hypothesis at the moment, while moves for Deulofeu and Bergwijn are complicated, with hypotheses of Sarr, Groenveld or Osimhen still alive, but not only.



According to Corriere dello Sport, there is the possibility that Milan are working on a 'Mister X', a profile kept secret so far and that, according to some, would be the name on top of the list from the beginning. But the countdown is running out and today will be a decisive day.