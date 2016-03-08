Transfer News: AC Milan working on a Mister X to reinforce the attack?

30 January at 12:20
AC Milan are still looking to reinforce the attack. The Rossoneri management has not lost hope to bring another player in these last hours of the January market and continue to work on this matter.

Yannick Ferreira Carrasco seems to be a remote hypothesis at the moment, while moves for Deulofeu and Bergwijn are complicated, with hypotheses of Sarr, Groenveld or Osimhen still alive, but not only.

According to Corriere dello Sport, there is the possibility that Milan are working on a 'Mister X', a profile kept secret so far and that, according to some, would be the name on top of the list from the beginning. But the countdown is running out and today will be a decisive day.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.