Transfer news: Agent of Arsenal target – ‘he will play in the Premier League’
14 November at 15:30Atalanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League, with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham.
Almiron’s agent spoke to Paraguayan radio station AM 1080 about his client, revealing the likelihood that the Atalanta star will be moving to England:
“There is still nothing concrete, but he will surely play certainly in the Premier League.”
The 24-year-old signed for Atalanta from Argentine side Lanus in 2016 – moving for around €8m and quickly become an integral part of the newly formed MLS side.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments