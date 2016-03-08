Transfer news: Agent of Liverpool starlet in Rome over Lazio move
06 April at 13:00According to what has been gathered by the Radiosei press review, Lazio are close to the signing of Liverpool forward Bobby Adakanye; who is due to have his contract with the Reds expire this summer.
Radiosei indicate that Adakanye's agent is expected in Rome today to discuss the deal with the Biancocelesti; as Lazio look to get their first piece of summer business over the line - and possibly the first of two deals with Liverpool, Inzaghi's side being heavily linked with full-back Alberto Moreno, who is also coming into the final months of his contract.
