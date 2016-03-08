Transfer news: Agent of Man Utd star offers client to Real Madrid
13 November at 18:45According to what has been reported by Spanish news portal OK DIARIO, the representatives of Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez have offered the services of the Chilean to Real Madrid.
Sanchez joined Manchester United in January, when Arsenal swapped the Chilean for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, after Sanchez had just 6 months left on his contract with the Gunners. However, it appears as though Alexis is unhappy with his employment at Manchester and could be seeking a move elsewhere after just a year.
