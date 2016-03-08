Transfer news: Agent of Spurs target reveals Inter and Roma had offers declined
02 February at 14:35Domagoj Vida impressed many at the World Cup; his performances with Croatia arguably being one of the key factors in their progression to the final. The 29-year-old centre-back currently plays for Besiktas in Turkey but had reported summer interest from a number of clubs, including Inter Milan, Roma, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.
Speaking to Fanatik, Vida's agent, Ugur Avadan revealed that the Croatian declined offers from Inter and Roma:
"Roma's bid to Besiktas was close to double-digits, Inter's slightly lower, and the engagement offered by the Giallorossi was higher than he earns now, but he said no. Additionally, an offer from Saudi Arabia had come at the beginning of the season, he refused."
For now, Vida will remain in Turkey with Besiktas, the Croatian seemingly set on staying - and, nearing the age of 30, time may be running out for a big move for the defender.
