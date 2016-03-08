Transfer news: Ajax plot swoop for failed Real Madrid wonderkid Martin Odegaard
24 April at 16:30A few years ago, the name Martin Odegaard would be both instantly recognisable and instantly impressive; the young Norwegian midfielder having risen to prominence at an early age and earning a big money move to Real Madrid at the age of just 17 years old. Since then, however, a few average stints on loan and very little time to grow at Madrid has stunted the Norwegians development and he doesn't look like he will be the Ballon d'Or winner tha he was tipped to be.
Now, according to what has been reported by the Telegraaf, Ajax are interested in signing Odegaard and giving him a second chance at growing into the player that he could have been. At just 20 still, there is plenty of time for Odegaard to recover his career but he certainly won't be the star that everyone initially expected him to be.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments