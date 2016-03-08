Transfer news: Arsenal and Manchester United to battle for Sevilla forward

14 March at 16:30
According to what has been reported by The Sun, Arsenal and Manchester United are preparing to do battle for Sevilla forward Wissam Ben Yedder. Ben Yedder has been in electrifying form for the Andalusian side this season and, therefore, is justly a target of the Premier League duo.

Ben Yedder has been a past target of AC Milan but, with Krzysztof Piatek's €35m arrival and good form since, the likelihood of the Rossoneri trying to sign Ben Yedder is slim.

Arsenal and Manchester United could have to pay between €30m and €50m for the Frenchman's services and he will definitely be one to watch in the summer market.

