Transfer news: Arsenal and Milan target requests to leave Juventus
15 November at 11:15According to what has been reported by Italian newspaper Il Corriere dello Sport this morning, Juventus’ Moroccan defender Mehdi Benatia has confirmed his request to the club to leave in January.
Benatia is unhappy with his lack of game-time, with Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini occupying the back-two places for the majority of this season.
This news will put Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan on red alert – the former two clubs expressing an interested in the summer and Milan showing a reported interest in recent weeks, given the injuries suffered by Musacchio and Caldara.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments