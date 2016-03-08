Transfer news: Arsenal go all-in on Milan target Upamecano
20 October at 13:30Dayot Upamecano is widely considered to be one of the brightest young central defensive talents in Europe at the moment. The RB Leipzig centre-back has attracted the interest of some top clubs across the last year and most recently Arsenal and AC Milan have appeared as frontrunners for his signature.
Despite this, it is the Premier League side who look to be favourites for his signature, the Gunners ready to go all-in to secure their man ahead of Milan.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments