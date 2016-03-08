Transfer news: Arsenal hot on the tail of Man Utd midfielder
09 November at 17:00According to what has been reported by English newspaper The Daily Mail, Arsenal and Valencia are both interested in signing Manchester United’s Spanish midfielder Juan Mata. The 30-year-old’s contract expires in June 2019 and both the Gunners and the La Liga side are plotting a move for the talented playmaker.
Mata would reportedly be happy to extend at United, yet the club have not yet made a proposal to the midfielder; with it thought that the Red Devils are not convinced by paying the €8m a season that he currently earns.
