Transfer News: Arsenal join Barcelona, Juventus and Man City in De Ligt race

De Ligt is one of the most impressive young prospects in European football and has been attracting interest from various top clubs, including Juventus, Manchester City or Barcelona with his great performances for Ajax. Now it seems that another English club - Arsenal - is ready to join the race for the talent.



According to The Sun, the 19-year-old central defender is an Arsenal fan but there are issues connected to the financial possibilities of the London-based club. In case of non-qualification to the Champions League, Arsenal would have only a budget of about 45 million euros available, which could, however, double in the opposite run of events.