Transfer News: Arsenal make crazy offer for Juventus and Man United target

17 November at 16:50
Despite the recent injury, James Rodriguez remains one of the most talked-about names in the transfer market. At the end of the year, the Colombian will end his second year of loan at Bayern who, for their part, have not yet decided whether to exercise the right of redemption agreed with Real Madrid. Assisted by Jorge Mendes, the ex Monaco and Porto player can boast several admirers throughout Europe.

In Italy, Juventus are very interested in the player's services, but the competition is fierce. In addition to Liverpool and Manchester United, the Bianconeri will have to deal with Arsenal, too. According to Don Balon, in fact, Unai Emery is fascinated by the player and would have already presented an offer of 90 million euros.

