Transfer news: Arsenal plot shock swoop for Tottenham defender

According to what has been reported by TalkSport, Arsenal are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld. Alderweireld, 30, has a €30m release clause in his contract and is therefore a target of a number of top clubs; most notably Manchester United.Arsenal, however, are optimistic about their chances and Alderweireld could follow in the footsteps of Sol Campbell; who left Spurs to join Arsenal and went on to achieve years of success with the Gunners.