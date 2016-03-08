Transfer news: Arsenal plot shock swoop for Tottenham defender

15 April at 18:30
According to what has been reported by TalkSport, Arsenal are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld. Alderweireld, 30, has a €30m release clause in his contract and is therefore a target of a number of top clubs; most notably Manchester United. 

Arsenal, however, are optimistic about their chances and Alderweireld could follow in the footsteps of Sol Campbell; who left Spurs to join Arsenal and went on to achieve years of success with the Gunners.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.