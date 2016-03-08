Transfer news: Arsenal set sights on Brazilian starlet Gabriel Martinelli after Man Utd trial

According to what has been reported by English newspaper The Daily Mail today, Arsenal are looking at Ituano forward Gabriel Martinelli.Martinelli has already had a trial with Arsenal's divisional rivals Manchester United but the North London side look to edge their Manchester rivals in the chase for Martinelli's signature.The deal would likely cost Arsenal around €8m to complete but would add a young, talented Brazilian attacker to their ranks as Unai Emery looks to build on his first year as head coach of the club.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.