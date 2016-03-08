Transfer news: Arsenal set sights on Brazilian starlet Gabriel Martinelli after Man Utd trial

13 March at 16:00
According to what has been reported by English newspaper The Daily Mail today, Arsenal are looking at Ituano forward Gabriel Martinelli. 

Martinelli has already had a trial with Arsenal's divisional rivals Manchester United but the North London side look to edge their Manchester rivals in the chase for Martinelli's signature.

The deal would likely cost Arsenal around €8m to complete but would add a young, talented Brazilian attacker to their ranks as Unai Emery looks to build on his first year as head coach of the club.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.