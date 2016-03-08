Transfer news: Arsenal to challenge Man City for €50m English full-back

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been one of the breakout stars in this season's Premier League. The Crystal Palace full-back has been one of the team's best players and, therefore, has attracted the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs.According to what has been reported by The Sun, Arsenal are ready to offer around €50m for Wan-Bissaka. However, the Gunners will face competition from both Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund; both clubs also interested in securing the starlet's signature.Wan-Bissaka will likely depart Palace in the summer but his future destination is currently unknown and will remain that way until the season is over.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.