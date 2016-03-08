Transfer news: Arsenal to compete with Manchester United for Scottish full-back

27 February at 14:30
According to what has been reported by the Scottish Sun today, Arsenal are interested in signing Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney. Tierney, 21, is considered to be one of the brightest defensive talents in Britain and the Gunners are eager to get their hands on him to replace an ageing Nacho Monreal.

However, Manchester United and Everton have both been linked as long-term suitors of the Scot and Arsenal could face stern competition for his signature. It is likely that Tierney will set back his future club around €20-€25m, a fair price to pay for a real talent.

