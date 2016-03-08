Transfer News: Atletico and Man United on alert as Inter put Perisic on the market
23 January at 11:20After a turbulent summer, the future of Perisic is once again uncertain. A disappointing first half of the season has led Inter to place the player on the market.
According to reports from Corriere della Sera, the Nerazzurri would be prepared to let Perisic go already in this winter transfer window for a figure of 40 million euros, which would guarantee the club a substantial capital gain after signing the player for 18 million euros in 2015.
The interest of Manchester United dates back to this summer and was also confirmed by the player himself. The player's adventure at the San Siro seems to be coming to an end and the performances of the attacker are a clear testimony to that. Matteo Darmian could be included in a potential deal with the English side.
Moreover, Atletico Madrid have also set their sights on Perisic, with Marotta and Ausilio already keeping an eye on possible replacements, with Federico Chiesa being the hottest name. However, Fiorentina's demand for the player is a figure not lower than 70 million euros in the summer.
