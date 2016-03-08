Transfer news: Atletico Madrid set sights on Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne
20 April at 09:20According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne is wanted by La Liga side Atletico Madrid; as Diego Simeone's side looks to be strengthened ahead of the next season.
The reports suggest that Simeone really likes the idea of Insigne at the club and that the board will act to secure him for the Argentine coach.
Insigne has been the subject of criticism from Napoli fans after an interview was published in which he opened the door to leaving the club if an offer was presented that he could not refuse.
