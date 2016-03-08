Transfer news: Atletico Madrid target Napoli striker Milik
09 April at 19:45According to what has been reported by Radio Marte, La Liga side Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Napoli's Polish forward Arkadiusz Milik.
Milik, 25, has a contract currently expiring with the Neapolitan side in 2021 and Atletico may look to take advantage of this as they attempt to make a deal with De Laurentiis in the summer.
Milik will not come cheap, however, with a Napoli who could face major rejuvenation in attack over the summer; Lorenzo Insigne also linked with a move away and a number of top forwards, such as PSG's Edinson Cavani, have been linked with moves to Naples.
