Transfer news: Atletico Madrid target Napoli striker Milik

Milik Napoli perché no
09 April at 19:45
According to what has been reported by Radio Marte, La Liga side Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Napoli's Polish forward Arkadiusz Milik.

Milik, 25, has a contract currently expiring with the Neapolitan side in 2021 and Atletico may look to take advantage of this as they attempt to make a deal with De Laurentiis in the summer.

Milik will not come cheap, however, with a Napoli who could face major rejuvenation in attack over the summer; Lorenzo Insigne also linked with a move away and a number of top forwards, such as PSG's Edinson Cavani, have been linked with moves to Naples.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.