Transfer news: Barca and Liverpool look to take advantage as Madrid can't find agreement with target
23 April at 21:00Luka Jovic has been a break-out star for Eintracht Frankfurt this season; after joining the club on loan from Liga NOS side Benfica. Since joining, Jovic has helped Frankfurt not only reach the semi-finals of the Europa League, with the Germans knocking Jovic's parent club Benfica out of the tournament but also a strong performance in the league.
Reports in the past couple of months have suggested that when Frankfurt confirm the option to buy with Benfica, allowing them to purchase Jovic permanently, the Bundesliga side will auction off the forward to the highest bidder.
Initially, Real Madrid emerged as favourites but now, according to what has been reported by Spanish sports newspaper Sport, there is too much distance between Frankfurt's demands, of €80m, and what Madrid are prepared to offer them, which is thought to be around €60m.
