Transfer news: Barca consider offering player in exchange for Man Utd starlet
16 April at 17:00Barcelona appear to have their sights set primarily on Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. Rashford, 21, has been a mainstay in the United squad since breaking through into the first team as a youth prospect. The young Englishman has plenty of potential and, therefore, is seen as the perfect long-term replacement for the likes of Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi. Rashford is versatile, able to play as an out and out forward but also as a winger when called upon.
Manchester United, according to reports from the English press, have set the price for Rashford at around €100m - enough to allow them to source a viable replacement if they were to part ways with the young forward.
Barcelona, however, have a trick up their sleeve to try and tempt United into relinquishing Rashford for less. Manchester United have been linked with Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho since January, when the Red Devils were considering the Brazilian just a year after he left Liverpool to join Barcelona. Barca may try and use Coutinho as part of a deal to sign Rashford; knowing that United are interested in him.
