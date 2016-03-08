Transfer news: Barcelona challenge Arsenal and Man City for Atletico target
31 March at 17:30According to what has been reported by Spanish sports daily Sport, Barcelona are currently on the hunt for an heir to Jordi Alba in the left-back position. Alba has been a mainstay at the Catalan giants for some time now but the club are constantly trying to look to the future; especially after Lucas Digne never quite grew into the player he could have been.
Sport suggest that Barcelona have now turned their attention to young English left-back Ben Chilwell; currently playing for Leicester City and a top target of Atletico Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester City. All of these clubs can see the potential in Chilwell, with Barcelona just the latest to be added.
Chilwell's current deal with Leicester expires in 2024, leading some to speculate that he won't come cheap if anyone tries to sign him this summer. The left-back could fetch between €30m and €50m and it won't be long before the young Englishman gets his big break.
