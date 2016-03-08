Transfer news: Barcelona interested in Arsenal forward
04 May at 14:30According to what has been reported by Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo today, Barcelona are expressing an interest in Arsenal's French forward Alexandre Lacazette. Lacazette has had an impressive season for the Gunners and his prolific performances up front alongside Pierre Emerick Aubameyang have given the North London side the means for a top four push.
However, Mundo suggests that Barcelona are keen for Lacazette and may make a move to sign the Frenchman in the summer. The La Liga side are bolstered by the fact that Lacazette shares an agent with Eric Abidal, former Barcelona player turned sporting director. This link may be used to help push a deal over the line but Arsenal will be unwilling to sell unless they are presented with a huge offer.
Lacazette and Aubameyang both have over 20 goals in all competitions this season and will be looking to help Arsenal cement a place in the top four, as well as giving their all in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final against Valencia to book a potential final place against either Chelsea or Eintracht Frankfurt.
