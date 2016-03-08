Transfer News: Barcelona set asking price for Inter target Rakitic
31 March at 09:45A goal for the summer transfer market, a potential important investment. Inter Milan does not lose sight of Ivan Rakitic, one of the targets of Piero Ausilio and Giuseppe Marotta to reinforce the team. As reported by Tuttosport, Ausilio was in Barcelona during the Blaugrana's Champions League match against Lyon to lay the foundations for a complex negotiation.
Although Valverde has expressed himself in favour of the confirmation of the Croatian, the Catalan club wants to make cash to balance the books after spending 70 million for Frenkie De Jong and paying a high commission to Adrien Rabiot's agent. The asking price for Rakitic is 50 million euros.
Another name that interests Inter is Malcom, who the Nerazzurri would like to sign on a loan deal, which was, for now, rejected by Barcelona. The Brazilian remains a target for the offensive department in which there are many unknowns: Perisic has offers from abroad, Candreva will leave and Keita may not be redeemed.
Go to comments