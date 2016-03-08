Transfer news: Barcelona set price tag for Rakitic amid Inter rumours
30 March at 18:30According to what has been reported by Mundo Deportivo today, Barcelona have set the price for Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic; who is a target of Serie A side Inter Milan. Inter had originally planned to sign Rakitic's compatriot Luka Modric last year but the club failed to sign their objective as Real Madrid put up a wall between themselves and Inter.
Mundo Deportivo suggest that Barcelona will start the bidding at €50m; with Inter likely only able to afford a deal if they qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.
