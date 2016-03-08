...
Transfer News: Bayern in clear advantage over Inter and Juve in race for Man United star

03 November at 18:00
Anthony Martial's contract with Manchester United is set to expire in June next year and despite the intention of the Red Devils being to automatically extend the agreement by one year, contacts with other clubs are constant.

Inter and Juventus are in contact with the player's entourage, but according to the German press, Bayern Munich is in a clear advantage over all other competitors in the race for the French star.

Click on the gallery to see Anthony Martial's stats from this season so far.

