Transfer News: Bayern join Juventus and AC Milan in race for Arsenal outcast
05 November at 15:05The list of teams interested in Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey is extending with every additional day. In addition to Juventus and AC Milan, who are tipped to be the favourites in the race for the Welsh star due to the arrival of former Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis, Bayern are also interested in the midfielder, whose contract at the Emirates Stadium expires in June. This was reported by the Daily Express.
