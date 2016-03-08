Transfer News: Bayern join Juventus and AC Milan in race for Arsenal outcast

Ramsey Galles
05 November at 15:05
The list of teams interested in Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey is extending with every additional day. In addition to Juventus and AC Milan, who are tipped to be the favourites in the race for the Welsh star due to the arrival of former Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis, Bayern are also interested in the midfielder, whose contract at the Emirates Stadium expires in June. This was reported by the Daily Express.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.