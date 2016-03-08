Transfer news: Bayern launch first official bid for Man City's Leroy Sane

01 August at 20:30
According to what has been reported by German news outlet Bild, Bayern Munich have finally submitted their first official bid for Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.

Sane has been closely linked with a move to the Bavarian club this summer but things have looked up and down since the rumours first emerged. 

Now, there is a reported optimism amongst the German club that they will be able to get a deal wrapped up for the City star.

