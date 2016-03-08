...
Transfer News: Bayern planning shock star swap with Juventus

03 November at 14:45
According to Rai Sport, Bayern are serious about Paulo Dybala and important contacts are underway to try to unlock the arrival of the Argentinian in Bavaria in January.

Juventus, on the other hand, like James Rodriguez, but the exchange is more of an idea for June than January for sporting director Fabio Paratici.

Click on the gallery to view Dybala's and James' statistics this season for their respective clubs. 

