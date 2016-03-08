Transfer news: Bayern set sights on Benfica wonderkid wanted by Juve and Inter

According to what has been reported by German sports outlet Bild, Bayern Munich have made Benfica's Portuguese starlet Joao Felix a priority for the summer. The young attacking midfielder is also a target of both Juventus and Inter Milan who, like Bayern, see Felix's potential to be one of the best players of his generation.The 19-year-old will remain with Benfica for the rest of this season at least, having scored 5 in 11 Primeira Liga games so far.

