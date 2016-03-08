Transfer news: Bayern set sights on Benfica wonderkid wanted by Juve and Inter

30 January at 18:30
According to what has been reported by German sports outlet Bild, Bayern Munich have made Benfica's Portuguese starlet Joao Felix a priority for the summer. The young attacking midfielder is also a target of both Juventus and Inter Milan who, like Bayern, see Felix's potential to be one of the best players of his generation.

The 19-year-old will remain with Benfica for the rest of this season at least, having scored 5 in 11 Primeira Liga games so far. 

