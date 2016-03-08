Transfer news: Bayern want Man City starlet Gabriel Jesus
27 October at 10:45According to what has been reported by English tabloid newspaper The Sun, Bayern Munich are interested in signing Manchester City starlet Gabriel Jesus.
The Brazilian forward is valued by the Premier League champions at 120 million euros, a steep figure that must be paid for the 22-year-old.
Last summer, Bayern tried to sign Man City's Leroy Sane but failed in their pursuit, leading them to remain focused on the English club, just with a different target in mind.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments