Giovani Lo Celso has had a breakthrough season with Real Betis; the Argentine spending the season on loan in Seville from Ligue 1 giants PSG. In the loan contract was included a €22m release clause that Betis could activate at any time.According to what has been reported by Mundo Deportivo, Betis are ready to cough up the €22m and sign the player to a permanent deal; including a release clause set at €100m - after the Argentine is being chased by a number of other top clubs.Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan are all being linked with Lo Celso's signature; with it set to be an open race in the summer for the midfielder's signature. For now, the Argentine will join Betis permanently, with more moves expected as the summer approaches.