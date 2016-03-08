Transfer news: blow for Chelsea and Man U as Barca star not for sale

According to what has been reported by Mundo Deportivo today, Barcelona are not prepared to sell central attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho in this transfer market. Reports in the past few weeks suggested that several Premier League clubs were probing the ground around the Brazilian playmaker; including Chelsea and Manchester United.However, Barcelona reportedly have zero intention of letting Coutinho leave the club; having only signed a year ago from Liverpool. Coutinho has not played as well as his cost would have indicated and it was thought that Barcelona's patience was wearing thing, but he will remain in the Spanish city for now.Manchester United may opt to re-open a familiar track and seek Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, as they did in the summer. Meanwhile, Chelsea will need to be trying their upmost to keep hold of tricky Belgian forward Eden Hazard, who Coutinho was perhaps being looked at as a potential replacement for; Hazard being linked with a move to Real Madrid since the summer after his strong performances at the World Cup in Russia.

