Transfer news: Blow for Inter as Herrera approaches Man United renewal
20 March at 17:30According to what has been reported by English tabloid paper The Sun, Ander Herrera and his representatives are working with Manchester United to come to an agreement in regards to a renewal; his current deal expiring this summer.
As Herrera's deal was due to expire in June, Inter Milan were circling around the Spaniard as a possible summer signing. Herrera appealed to Inter moreso because he would be available on a free transfer; the Nerazzurri taking a liking to low-cost signings - having signed Stefan de Vrij at the end of last season and agreeing a deal with Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin ahead of next season.
However, with Herrera entering negotiations with Manchester United; Inter have little chance of securing his signature and may, therefore, need to pursue alternate targets. An agreement between Herrera and the Red Devils is expected to come in the upcoming weeks.
