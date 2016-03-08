Transfer news: Blow for Inter Milan as Spurs target changes agent

According to what has been reported by BT Sport, Inter Milan have been dealt a blow in their chase of Sampdoria's Danish defender Joachim Andersen. Andersen is considered the next best young defender to follow in the footsteps of Milan Skriniar and develop into a world class centre-back after leaving Sampdoria. Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan and Napoli were thought to have been the teams interested but, as per BT Sport's reports, PSG may now be the favourites.This comes as Andersen changes agent, leaving behind Soren Lerby and switching to British agency Stellar Group, who have closer ties to Paris Saint-Germain than any of the Italian clubs. Andersen, 22, has been a staple in Sampdoria's side this season but, without a doubt, an auction will grow into a bidding war when the time comes for the Genoan side to sell.Spurs and Inter could still circle for Andersen but it is looking increasingly likely that perhaps a bigger team lurks on the horizon for the Danish defender.

