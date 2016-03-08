Transfer news: Blow for Milan, Inter and Lazio as Porto offer star ultimatum
14 March at 18:45Yacine Brahimi is very much a hot topic as far as Serie A clubs are concerned. The Algerian winger, who currently plays for FC Porto in the Liga NOS, has a contract expiring this summer and, therefore, is attracting interest from clubs who think they can sign the talented forward on a free transfer.
Lazio, AC Milan and Inter Milan have all been linked as potential suitors for the Algerian, with many eager to see where he ends up come the summer. The latest reports from Correio de Manha suggest that, however, FC Porto have offered Brahimi an ultimatum in an attempt to keep him in Portugal; offering Brahimi around €2m per season to stay at the club.
Although it is currently unknown as to whether or not Brahimi will take Porto up on their ultimatum, there will certainly be more news to cover in the Brahimi saga soon, with CalcioMercato.com endeavouring to bring you the latest updates as they come in in real time.
