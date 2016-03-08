Transfer News: Bologna ask AC Milan for two players

Bologna are looking to improve their position in the Serie A table and after signing the likes of Nicola Sansone and Roberto Soriano, the club wants to further strengthen the squad at coach Pippo Inzaghi's disposal. For this reason, according to Sky Sports, the management of the Rossoblu met AC Milan's management to discuss two players.



Bologna have identified Alen Halilovic as a possible reinforcement. The young Croatian was initially to be included in the deal to bring Kryzstof Piatek to the San Siro but could now move elsewhere. Evaluations are ongoing between the parties, who also discussed the name of Diego Laxalt, another profile appreciated by the club.