Transfer news: Boost for Juventus as James Rodriguez set to leave Bayern Munich

22 May at 20:30
Real Madrid attacking midfielder James Rodriguez, who has spent the last two seasons on loan with German Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich, is set to leave Germany and not make his move to the Bundesliga giants a permanent one. 

This, as per Sky Sports News, has put the likes of Juventus and Manchester United on alert, with both clubs having expressed past interest in the Colombian playmaker.

The player's agent is Jorge Mendes and this increases speculation that a move to Juventus could take place; the Bianconeri having a healthy working relationship with the Portuguese super-agent.

