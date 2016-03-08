Transfer news: Boost for Manchester United as Chelsea winger may refuse new contract

According to what has been reported by English newspaper the Evening Standard, Chelsea winger Willian may not extend his deal with the West London club. Willian's current contract expires in 2020 and Chelsea are, at this point, only prepared to offer another year on a deal.Willian, on the other hand, wants a 3-year extension; which Chelsea appear unprepared to offer the Brazilian. This will come as a boost to Manchester United and PSG, as well as Barcelona; who have all been linked with his signature in rumours dating back to the summer.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.