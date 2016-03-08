Transfer news: Boost for Manchester United as Chelsea winger may refuse new contract

06 February at 15:45
According to what has been reported by English newspaper the Evening Standard, Chelsea winger Willian may not extend his deal with the West London club. Willian's current contract expires in 2020 and Chelsea are, at this point, only prepared to offer another year on a deal.

Willian, on the other hand, wants a 3-year extension; which Chelsea appear unprepared to offer the Brazilian. This will come as a boost to Manchester United and PSG, as well as Barcelona; who have all been linked with his signature in rumours dating back to the summer.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.