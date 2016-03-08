Transfer news: Boost for Napoli as PSG near signing of Chelsea target

It appears as though Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain are giving up their interest in Napoli midfielder Allan, who reports have indicated that the French club were interested in signing for a figure close to €100m.However, PSG have explored alternate options and are on the verge of completing a €40m plus €5m in bonuses deal for Zenit St Petersburg midfielder Leandro Paredes - who was the man Chelsea wished to sign to replace Cesc Fabregas. Paredes will undergo medical tests in Paris tomorrow ahead of the move.

