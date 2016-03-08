Transfer news: Boost for West Ham as agent admits Inter winger can leave
24 January at 23:00Speaking in an interview with Sky Sport, Federico Pastorello, the agent of Inter Milan winger Antonio Candreva, revealed more about his clients future - after much speculation suggesting that both West Ham United and Fenerbahce are interested in signing the Italian.
"Candreva's intentions at the start of the year were to stay at Inter for the whole season and to contribute to try to get the best result with the team. It has become clear that during the season the dynamics are always multiple, for the moment he has found little space in the team and clearly we are obliged to keep the antennas straight to assess whether there is any opportunity to, possibly, evaluate opportunities together with the boy and Inter."
Candreva is 31-years-old and could cost West Ham or Fenerbahce €10m. Candreva almost left as part of the deal to send Keita Balde from Monaco to Inter during the summer, but, as Pastorello states, the winger wanted to try and win a place in Milan.
