Transfer News: Carrasco asks AC Milan for the same salary as Higuain

28 January at 12:20
AC Milan are in the hunt for a winger to reinforce Gennaro Gattuso's attack. Along with Gerard Deulofeu, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco is also a hot name for Leonardo and Maldini. However, there are many problems connected to a possible move for the Belgian star.

One of the problems is the attacker's salary demand. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, during negotiations with Milan, Carrasco asked for the same salary as Gonzalo Higuain had at the San Siro (9-10 million euros per year). 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.