Transfer News: Carrasco asks AC Milan for the same salary as Higuain
28 January at 12:20AC Milan are in the hunt for a winger to reinforce Gennaro Gattuso's attack. Along with Gerard Deulofeu, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco is also a hot name for Leonardo and Maldini. However, there are many problems connected to a possible move for the Belgian star.
One of the problems is the attacker's salary demand. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, during negotiations with Milan, Carrasco asked for the same salary as Gonzalo Higuain had at the San Siro (9-10 million euros per year).
